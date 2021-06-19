Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) 38.79% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.48 trading at $0.07 or 0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.00B. That closing price of SCCO’s stock is at a discount of -40.03% from its 52-week high price of $83.29 and is indicating a premium of 38.79% from its 52-week low price of $36.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 9 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.03 in the current quarter.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.12%, in the last five days SCCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $59.48 price level, adding 10.74% to its value on the day. Southern Copper Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.16% in past 5-day. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) showed a performance of -16.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.38 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $94.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.39% for stock’s current value.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southern Copper Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.24% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 202.90% in the current quarter and calculating 63.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.67 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.41 billion and $1.98 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.30% while estimating it to be 43.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.06%.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.71%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.51%.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.32% institutions for Southern Copper Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SCCO for having 6.82 million shares of worth $444.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 0.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $394.57 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $103.87 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.