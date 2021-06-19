PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $145.00

In last trading session, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $101.71 trading at -$3.53 or -3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.97B. That closing price of PVH’s stock is at a discount of -19.14% from its 52-week high price of $121.18 and is indicating a premium of 58.93% from its 52-week low price of $41.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 972.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PVH Corp. (PVH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.19 in the current quarter.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.35%, in the last five days PVH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $101.71 price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. PVH Corp.’s shares saw a change of 8.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.02% in past 5-day. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) showed a performance of -9.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.84 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $118.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.68% for stock’s current value.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PVH Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 436.55% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 815.40% in the current quarter and calculating 32.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.14 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -385.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.57%.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.10% institutions for PVH Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PVH for having 10.49 million shares of worth $984.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 14.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $694.96 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $182.55 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $175.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.