Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Up Almost 16.33% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.47 trading at $1.59 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.71B. That closing price of PGNY’s stock is at a discount of -3.32% from its 52-week high price of $66.61 and is indicating a premium of 65.72% from its 52-week low price of $22.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 988.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Progyny Inc. (PGNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days PGNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $64.47 price level, adding 3.21% to its value on the day. Progyny Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.77% in past 5-day. Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) showed a performance of 16.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.93% for stock’s current value.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Progyny Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.31 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $141.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 549.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.45%.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.50% institutions for Progyny Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PGNY for having 14.73 million shares of worth $624.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 16.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, which was holding about 11.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $470.26 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5.18 million shares of worth $219.43 million or 5.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $104.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.