Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Is Currently -17.28% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.12 trading at -$0.26 or -3.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That closing price of PLYA’s stock is at a discount of -17.28% from its 52-week high price of $8.35 and is indicating a premium of 54.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.52%, in the last five days PLYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $7.12 price level, adding 11.66% to its value on the day. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s shares saw a change of 19.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.05% in past 5-day. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) showed a performance of 0.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.82 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.73% for stock’s current value.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.20% in the current quarter and calculating 57.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.8 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.23 million and $26.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7,688.60% while estimating it to be 245.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.30% during past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.53% institutions for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at PLYA for having 14.99 million shares of worth $89.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 8.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 9.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.72 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.14 million shares of worth $8.16 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.