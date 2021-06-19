Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) -8.85% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) saw 12.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at -$0.35 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.97B. That closing price of PAA’s stock is at a discount of -12.34% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 52.27% from its 52-week low price of $5.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.08%, in the last five days PAA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $11.02 price level, adding 10.99% to its value on the day. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares saw a change of 33.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.85% in past 5-day. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) showed a performance of 8.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.81 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.26% for stock’s current value.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130.81% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating 107.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.47 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.50% during past 5 years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.53%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.82%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.60% institutions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAA for having 54.38 million shares of worth $494.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., which was holding about 34.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $314.62 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51.14 million shares of worth $431.64 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.22 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.