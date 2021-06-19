Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $259.00.

In last trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw 9.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $154.84 trading at -$2.66 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.83B. That closing price of PXD’s stock is at a discount of -13.26% from its 52-week high price of $175.37 and is indicating a premium of 50.54% from its 52-week low price of $76.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.49 in the current quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days PXD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $154.84 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares saw a change of 35.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.95% in past 5-day. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) showed a performance of 1.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $202.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $156.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $259.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.75% for stock’s current value.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 595.73% while that of industry is -0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 878.10% in the current quarter and calculating 1,929.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 136.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.04 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $600 million and $922 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 240.00% while estimating it to be 167.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -126.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 75.28%.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.45%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.98% institutions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PXD for having 21.15 million shares of worth $2.41 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.31 million shares of worth $1.16 billion or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $651.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.