Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Is -5.68% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$2.08?

In last trading session, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.55 trading at -$0.72 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of PDCO’s stock is at a discount of -8.16% from its 52-week high price of $37.37 and is indicating a premium of 45.67% from its 52-week low price of $18.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days PDCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $34.55 price level, adding 7.55% to its value on the day. Patterson Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.68% in past 5-day. Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.94 million shares which calculate 12.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.85% for stock’s current value.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Patterson Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.90% while that of industry is 24.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.60% in the current quarter and calculating 30.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.52 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -821.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.64%.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.01%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.79%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.79% institutions for Patterson Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PDCO for having 13.37 million shares of worth $396.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 13.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $303.51 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8.61 million shares of worth $255.08 million or 8.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $92.02 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.