Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Is Up 1.58% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.86 trading at -$0.49 or -2.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.15B. That closing price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -55.07% from its 52-week high price of $37.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.1% from its 52-week low price of $19.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 883.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.01%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $23.86 price level, adding 6.94% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.47% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of 1.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.94 million shares which calculate 4.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -235.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.75% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.10%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.98% institutions for Oscar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.