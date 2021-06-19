Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) Drops -2.76%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.28 trading at -$0.15 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.29M. That closing price of MMX’s stock is at a discount of -21.21% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 24.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 235.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days MMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $5.28 price level, adding 14.01% to its value on the day. Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.71% in past 5-day. Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) showed a performance of -11.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.66% for stock’s current value.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maverix Metals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.10% during past 5 years.

MMX Dividends

Maverix Metals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.76% institutions for Maverix Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at MMX for having 5.29 million shares of worth $27.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 2.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.24 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.26 million shares of worth $22.48 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.