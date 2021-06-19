Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Currently -5.36% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.19 trading at -$0.18 or -1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.57B. That closing price of LILAK’s stock is at a discount of -5.36% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 47.36% from its 52-week low price of $7.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.25%, in the last five days LILAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $14.19 price level, adding 3.07% to its value on the day. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 27.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) showed a performance of 4.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.49 million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 42.92% for stock’s current value.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.00% in the current quarter and calculating 89.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $848.9 million and $887.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.10% while estimating it to be 32.70% for the next quarter.

LILAK Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.01% institutions for Liberty Latin America Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at LILAK for having 14.22 million shares of worth $157.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 7.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, which was holding about 14.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.77 million shares of worth $48.88 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.