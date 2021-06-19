Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), -53.38% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $245.82 trading at $5.19 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.24B. That closing price of COUP’s stock is at a discount of -53.38% from its 52-week high price of $377.04 and is indicating a premium of 12.54% from its 52-week low price of $215.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days COUP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $245.82 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Coupa Software Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -27.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.93% in past 5-day. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) showed a performance of 8.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.12 million shares which calculate 4.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $283.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $125.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $383.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.15% for stock’s current value.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coupa Software Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -119.48% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -128.60% in the current quarter and calculating -138.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.97 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $168.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.30% institutions for Coupa Software Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at COUP for having 6.34 million shares of worth $2.15 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 8.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.12 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1.94 million shares of worth $657.22 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $651.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.