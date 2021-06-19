Is Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Expensive At $22.95? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw 2.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.95 trading at -$0.59 or -2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.48B. That closing price of AMKR’s stock is at a discount of -19.83% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $10.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.51%, in the last five days AMKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $22.95 price level, adding 4.34% to its value on the day. Amkor Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.71% in past 5-day. Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) showed a performance of 15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.87 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.65% for stock’s current value.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 104.30% in the current quarter and calculating 15.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.35 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.80% while estimating it to be 20.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 177.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.05%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.37% institutions for Amkor Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AMKR for having 16.72 million shares of worth $252.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 6.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.02 million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.77 million shares of worth $89.54 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $111.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.