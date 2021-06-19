Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Jumped 23.77% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) saw 2.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.11 trading at -$1.17 or -4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.96B. That closing price of HOMB’s stock is at a discount of -23.43% from its 52-week high price of $29.76 and is indicating a premium of 42.31% from its 52-week low price of $13.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 604.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.63%, in the last five days HOMB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $24.11 price level, adding 10.2% to its value on the day. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s shares saw a change of 23.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.43% in past 5-day. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) showed a performance of -11.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.41 million shares which calculate 7.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.13% for stock’s current value.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.15% while that of industry is 25.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.10% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $174.31 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $167.34 million and $172.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.20% while estimating it to be 0.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

HOMB Dividends

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.22%.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.90% institutions for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HOMB for having 18.88 million shares of worth $510.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 15.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $415.59 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5.6 million shares of worth $109.05 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $110.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.