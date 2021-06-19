Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) Has Risen By -7.17 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.25 trading at -$1.02 or -1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.79B. That closing price of FL’s stock is at a discount of -16.52% from its 52-week high price of $66.71 and is indicating a premium of 53.57% from its 52-week low price of $26.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Foot Locker Inc. (FL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1 in the current quarter.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.75%, in the last five days FL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $57.25 price level, adding 8.72% to its value on the day. Foot Locker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.59% in past 5-day. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) showed a performance of -7.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.71 million shares which calculate 3.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $57.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.44% for stock’s current value.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Foot Locker Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.81% while that of industry is 45.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.80% in the current quarter and calculating -3.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.08 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.05%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.40%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.90%.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.32% institutions for Foot Locker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. is the top institutional holder at FL for having 12.93 million shares of worth $522.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 12.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $371.82 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.43 million shares of worth $150.22 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $119.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.