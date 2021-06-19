Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) -6.80% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.66?

In last trading session, Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at -$0.07 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85B. That closing price of ENBL’s stock is at a discount of -9.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.91 and is indicating a premium of 56.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days ENBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $9.04 price level, adding 8.78% to its value on the day. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 71.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.80% in past 5-day. Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) showed a performance of 6.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.91 million shares which calculate 4.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.10 to the stock, which implies a fall of -27.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.63% for stock’s current value.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enable Midstream Partners LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.14% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125.00% in the current quarter and calculating 58.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $707.57 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $719.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years.

ENBL Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.30%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.66 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.11%.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.15% institutions for Enable Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at ENBL for having 11.24 million shares of worth $59.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 2.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, which was holding about 6.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.24 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.05 million shares of worth $73.14 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.