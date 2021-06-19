Do You Like Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) At $14.64?

In last trading session, Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.64 trading at $0.05 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $589.99M. That closing price of VEI’s stock is at a discount of -10.72% from its 52-week high price of $16.21 and is indicating a premium of 25.89% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 490.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days VEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $14.64 price level, adding 9.69% to its value on the day. Vine Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.79% in past 5-day. Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) showed a performance of 1.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

VEI Dividends

Vine Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Vine Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.