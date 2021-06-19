DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Down Almost -7.21% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) saw 2.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.04 trading at -$1.12 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.11B. That closing price of DISH’s stock is at a discount of -17.51% from its 52-week high price of $47.05 and is indicating a premium of 38.79% from its 52-week low price of $24.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DISH Network Corporation (DISH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.88 in the current quarter.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.72%, in the last five days DISH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $40.04 price level, adding 4.98% to its value on the day. DISH Network Corporation’s shares saw a change of 23.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.07% in past 5-day. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) showed a performance of -7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.1 million shares which calculate 9.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $88.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 62.54% for stock’s current value.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DISH Network Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.58% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.80% in the current quarter and calculating -7.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.43 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $3.1 billion and $3.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.90% while estimating it to be 23.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.40%.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.30% institutions for DISH Network Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at DISH for having 34.5 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 11.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 25.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $835.43 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21.58 million shares of worth $697.9 million or 7.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $222.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.