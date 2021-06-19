DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) 26.93% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $418.29 trading at $5.84 or 1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.33B. That closing price of DXCM’s stock is at a discount of -9.07% from its 52-week high price of $456.23 and is indicating a premium of 26.93% from its 52-week low price of $305.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DexCom Inc. (DXCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.42%, in the last five days DXCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $418.29 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. DexCom Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.52% in past 5-day. DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) showed a performance of 25.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.64 million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $475.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $380.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $540.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.15% for stock’s current value.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DexCom Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.65% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -43.00% in the current quarter and calculating -33.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $551.29 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $605.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 362.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.80%.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.92% institutions for DexCom Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DXCM for having 10.23 million shares of worth $3.78 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 10.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.59 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2.71 million shares of worth $1.0 billion or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $802.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.