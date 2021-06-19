Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Could Shrink By -1.91% Or More

In last trading session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) saw 3.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.14 trading at $0.99 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.64B. That closing price of COUR’s stock is at a discount of -41.66% from its 52-week high price of $62.53 and is indicating a premium of 26.17% from its 52-week low price of $32.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days COUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $44.14 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Coursera Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.99% in past 5-day. Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) showed a performance of 15.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.38% for stock’s current value.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.01% institutions for Coursera Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at COUR for having 21.16 million shares of worth $952.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 15.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $262.23 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.63 million shares of worth $208.57 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.