Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Up 2.40% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $5.37?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 3.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $229.29 trading at -$1.37 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.40B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -87.33% from its 52-week high price of $429.54 and is indicating a premium of 9.29% from its 52-week low price of $208.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.21 in the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $229.29 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.40% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $376.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $225.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $650.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.87% for stock’s current value.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.71 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.29% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.