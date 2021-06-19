Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Has Recovered 57.13% So Far, But Another -69.35% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 2.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.21 trading at -$0.47 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.73B. That closing price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -12.8% from its 52-week high price of $27.31 and is indicating a premium of 57.13% from its 52-week low price of $10.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $24.21 price level, adding 6.81% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of 29.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.06% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 3.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.28% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -47.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.96 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -405.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.64% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 4.67 million shares of worth $87.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 51.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.3 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $2.05 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26209.0 shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.