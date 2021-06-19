Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Has Recovered 68.41 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -7.22% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw 4.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.97 trading at -$0.12 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.69B. That closing price of AM’s stock is at a discount of -7.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.69 and is indicating a premium of 52.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days AM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $9.97 price level, adding 6.74% to its value on the day. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares saw a change of 29.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.23% in past 5-day. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) showed a performance of 0.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.88 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.76% for stock’s current value.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Midstream Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 388.46% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.60% in the current quarter and calculating -13.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $218.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.13% institutions for Antero Midstream Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AM for having 31.13 million shares of worth $281.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 30.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $273.39 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.28 million shares of worth $152.39 million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $79.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.