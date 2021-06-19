Analysts Say That Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Is Likely To Make It To $16.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of LTCH’s stock is at a discount of -58.74% from its 52-week high price of $19.70 and is indicating a premium of 20.55% from its 52-week low price of $9.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days LTCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $12.41 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. Latch Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.99% in past 5-day. Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) showed a performance of 23.73% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.81% for stock’s current value.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.23% institutions for Latch Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.