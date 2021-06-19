Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -14.01% Last Month.

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.48 trading at -$0.21 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.42B. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -91.38% from its 52-week high price of $46.85 and is indicating a premium of 4.82% from its 52-week low price of $23.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $24.48 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of -14.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.3 million shares which calculate 10.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -190.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.14% for stock’s current value.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.81% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.90% in the current quarter and calculating -9.60% decrease in the next quarter.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.19% institutions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 18.72 million shares of worth $472.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 13.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 12.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.04 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.32 million shares of worth $470.33 million or 9.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $108.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.