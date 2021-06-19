ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) At $23.93: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.93 trading at -$0.14 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67B. That closing price of ACVA’s stock is at a discount of -57.84% from its 52-week high price of $37.77 and is indicating a premium of 5.31% from its 52-week low price of $22.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 911.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days ACVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $23.93 price level, adding 4.28% to its value on the day. ACV Auctions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) showed a performance of -15.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.19% for stock’s current value.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.3 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.80%.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.67% institutions for ACV Auctions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. is the top institutional holder at ACVA for having 15000.0 shares of worth $0.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a., which was holding about 10000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $7.06 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.