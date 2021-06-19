12-Month Price Target For Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Sits At $10.00

In last trading session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.71 trading at -$0.19 or -3.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $952.71M. That closing price of CERS’s stock is at a discount of -55.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.87 and is indicating a premium of 9.81% from its 52-week low price of $5.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerus Corporation (CERS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.22%, in the last five days CERS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $5.71 price level, adding 5.62% to its value on the day. Cerus Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.87% in past 5-day. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) showed a performance of -1.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.11% for stock’s current value.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerus Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 14.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.48 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $26.83 million and $28.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.30% while estimating it to be 19.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.90% during past 5 years.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

