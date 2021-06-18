ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Has Recovered 73.54% So Far, But Another 10.55% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw 1,519,744 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.85 trading at -$2.27 or -5.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.93 Billion. That closing price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -10.55% from its 52-week high price of $47.37 and is indicating a premium of 73.54% from its 52-week low price of $11.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $5.22 in the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.16% for stock’s current value.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.48 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 168.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. King Street Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ZIM for having 5.02 Million shares of worth $122.1 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 4.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.82 Million.

On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 142100 shares of worth $3.46 Million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.5 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $571.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.