With 82.04% Distance from Low, Is Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 12,697,025 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.01 trading at $0.07 or 1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49 Billion. That closing price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -45.14% from its 52-week high price of $5.82 and is indicating a premium of 82.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uxin Limited (UXIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jun 15 when the stock touched $5.82-3 price level, adding 31.1% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of 359.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.83% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of 42.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.96 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 37.4 Million shares of worth $43.76 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 13.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 10.12 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.84 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3950000 shares of worth $11.89 Million or 1.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 592.99 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.