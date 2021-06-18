With 64.64% Distance From Low, Is ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.60 trading at -$0.29 or -4.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.63M. That most recent trading price of RSLS’s stock is at a discount of -476.96% from its 52-week high price of $32.31 and is indicating a premium of 64.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.85%, in the last five days RSLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $5.60 price level, adding 61.11% to its value on the day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.91% in past 5-day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) showed a performance of -31.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -230.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -230.36% for stock’s current value.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.24%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders