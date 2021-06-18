With 35.74% Distance From Low, Is DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $171.37 trading at $6.85 or 4.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.37B. That most recent trading price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -49.44% from its 52-week high price of $256.09 and is indicating a premium of 35.74% from its 52-week low price of $110.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.16%, in the last five days DASH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $171.37 price level, subtracting -1.91% to its value on the day. DoorDash Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.58% in past 5-day. DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) showed a performance of 18.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.21 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $165.36 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $130.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.14% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoorDash Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.60% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.07 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $984.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.12% institutions for DoorDash Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at DASH for having 62.97 million shares of worth $8.26 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 21.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, which was holding about 52.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.82 billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $250.43 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $209.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.