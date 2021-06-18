With 32.13% Distance from Low, Is Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw 3,894,044 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at -$0.18 or -6.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.91 Million. That closing price of WPG’s stock is at a discount of -564.66% from its 52-week high price of $16.55 and is indicating a premium of 32.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.16 in the current quarter.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.74%, in the last five days WPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $5.55-5 price level, adding 55.14% to its value on the day. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -50.79% in past 5-day. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) showed a performance of 29.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.94 Million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20.48% for stock’s current value.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Washington Prime Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -73.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.32% while that of industry is 2.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.2% in the current quarter and calculating 19.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.77 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $129.89 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $98.76 Million and $123.68 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.4% while estimating it to be 5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 143 institutions for Washington Prime Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WPG for having 1.39 Million shares of worth $3.1 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 809.91 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.81 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 931881 shares of worth $13.14 Million or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 664.13 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.14 Million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.