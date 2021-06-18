U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) down -6.22% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw 1,243,856 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.9 trading at -$0.01 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.09 Million. That closing price of USWS’s stock is at a discount of -274.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.37 and is indicating a premium of 74.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days USWS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 10.86% to its value on the day. U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.86% in past 5-day. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) showed a performance of -6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 Million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 33.33% for stock’s current value.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that U.S. Well Services, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +76.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.37% while that of industry is 31.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.6% in the current quarter and calculating 89.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.45 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $39.84 Million and $44.04 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 114.5% while estimating it to be 111.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -100.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for U.S. Well Services, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the top institutional holder at USWS for having 20.38 Million shares of worth $21.19 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 22.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.4 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1272929 shares of worth $1.32 Million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 457.53 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $475.84 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.