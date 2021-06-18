Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Climbs 3.90% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $15.22?

In recent trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw 2.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.22 trading at -$0.03 or -0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.33B. That most recent trading price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -111.89% from its 52-week high price of $32.25 and is indicating a premium of 18.79% from its 52-week low price of $12.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.20%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $15.22 price level, adding 6.85% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares saw a change of -20.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.36% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of 2.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.83 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.07% for stock’s current value.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tencent Music Entertainment Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.67% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.70% while estimating it to be 19.60% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.82%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.52% institutions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at TME for having 46.03 million shares of worth $943.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $487.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.16 million shares of worth $163.74 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.05 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $161.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.