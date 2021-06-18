Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Jumps 9.89%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw 6,154,786 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.11 trading at $3.16 or 9.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.42 Billion. That closing price of STEM’s stock is at a discount of -46.65% from its 52-week high price of $51.49 and is indicating a premium of 72.66% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stem, Inc. (STEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.89%, in the last five days STEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $35.50- price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Stem, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.75% in past 5-day. Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) showed a performance of 80.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.58 Million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.55% for stock’s current value.

Stem, Inc. (STEM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%