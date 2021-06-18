SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Could Actually Go To $5.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.06 trading at $0.66 or 8.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.48M. That most recent trading price of SSNT’s stock is at a discount of -48.14% from its 52-week high price of $11.94 and is indicating a premium of 78.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97410.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.92%, in the last five days SSNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $8.06 price level, adding 8.72% to its value on the day. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 158.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) showed a performance of 8.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55950.0 shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -61.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 37.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.97% for stock’s current value.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.72 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $8.75 million and $9.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.50% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.80% during past 5 years.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.54% institutions for SilverSun Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSNT for having 0.23 million shares of worth $1.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 43867.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27120.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17056.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.