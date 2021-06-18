Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares surges 13.66% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw 46,861,961 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.2 trading at -$0.09 or -6.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.46 Million. That closing price of SHIP’s stock is at a discount of -393.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.92 and is indicating a premium of 67.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.98%, in the last five days SHIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jun 17 when the stock touched $1.3899 price level, adding 13.66% to its value on the day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 123.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.35% in past 5-day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) showed a performance of 22.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.46 Million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25% for stock’s current value.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +140.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 143.4% while that of industry is 11.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 106.2% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 119.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.05 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.8 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $9.04 Million and $19.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 254.5% while estimating it to be 128% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHIP for having 1.99 Million shares of worth $2.11 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 456.23 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $483.61 Thousand.