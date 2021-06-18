REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Crashes -175.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $15.2?

In last trading session, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw 958,284 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.2 trading at -$0.65 or -4.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $984.08 Million. That closing price of REVG’s stock is at a discount of -46.25% from its 52-week high price of $22.23 and is indicating a premium of 66.45% from its 52-week low price of $5.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 450.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For REV Group, Inc. (REVG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.1%, in the last five days REVG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $16.82- price level, adding 9.63% to its value on the day. REV Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5% in past 5-day. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) showed a performance of -18.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 992.99 Million shares which calculate 2.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.47% for stock’s current value.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that REV Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +49.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 720% while that of industry is 19.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 220% in the current quarter and calculating 89.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $663.43 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $682.99 Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -175.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

REVG Dividends

REV Group, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 07 and September 13, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.26%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 176 institutions for REV Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIP, LLC is the top institutional holder at REVG for having 33.77 Million shares of worth $647.12 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 52.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 4.29 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.2 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1024291 shares of worth $10.58 Million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 718.75 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.