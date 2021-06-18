Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Has Recovered 34.06% So Far, But Another 54.85% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw 2,829,169 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.45 trading at $0.31 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85 Billion. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -54.85% from its 52-week high price of $17.73 and is indicating a premium of 34.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster, Inc. (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $13.18- price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. Ouster, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.99% in past 5-day. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of 17.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.48 Million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.27% for stock’s current value.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for Ouster, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tao Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at OUST for having 11.25 Million shares of worth $95.65 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.5 Million.