Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Falls -92.70% In 2021; Is It Still Attractive At $5.37?

In recent trading session, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.37 trading at -$0.11 or -2.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $534.08M. That most recent trading price of ORC’s stock is at a discount of -15.83% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 20.86% from its 52-week low price of $4.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.01%, in the last five days ORC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $5.37 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.86% in past 5-day. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) showed a performance of -0.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.45 million shares which calculate 4.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.2% for stock’s current value.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.67% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -64.40% in the current quarter and calculating -40.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 168.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.31 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $22.78 million and $16.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.10% while estimating it to be 55.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.70% during past 5 years.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 14.23%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.78 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 17.20%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.35% institutions for Orchid Island Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORC for having 8.5 million shares of worth $51.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.68 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.24 million shares of worth $17.7 million or 3.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.