Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Jump 1.35%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw 9.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.60 trading at $0.38 or 1.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.34B. That most recent trading price of OXY’s stock is at a discount of -13.71% from its 52-week high price of $32.52 and is indicating a premium of 70.21% from its 52-week low price of $8.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days OXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $28.60 price level, adding 6.9% to its value on the day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares saw a change of 63.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.39% in past 5-day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) showed a performance of 9.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.97 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.08% for stock’s current value.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.54% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.80% in the current quarter and calculating 79.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.6 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.15%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.70%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.61% institutions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at OXY for having 115.95 million shares of worth $3.09 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 98.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 69.8 million shares of worth $1.86 billion or 7.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $699.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.