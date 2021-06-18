Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Has Reached A Distance Of 4.08% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw 14.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.01 or 1.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $102.84M. That most recent trading price of METX’s stock is at a discount of -1201.02% from its 52-week high price of $12.75 and is indicating a premium of 4.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days METX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 5.77% to its value on the day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -51.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.64% in past 5-day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) showed a performance of -31.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.67% institutions for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. is the top institutional holder at METX for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.65 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51849.0 shares of worth $49961.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24844.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59874.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.