KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) Currently -69.72% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.12 or -5.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $233.04M. That most recent trading price of KULR’s stock is at a discount of -69.72% from its 52-week high price of $3.70 and is indicating a premium of 66.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 748.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.30%, in the last five days KULR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 31.66% to its value on the day. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.21% in past 5-day. KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) showed a performance of 13.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.55% for stock’s current value.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 241.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $570k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for KULR Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.