Is Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expensive At $7.96? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw 4.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.96 trading at $0.66 or 9.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.19M. That most recent trading price of WAFU’s stock is at a discount of -163.82% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 68.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.05%, in the last five days WAFU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $7.96 price level, adding 36.32% to its value on the day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 85.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) showed a performance of 5.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.06% institutions for Wah Fu Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at WAFU for having 38284.0 shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 7572.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94650.0.