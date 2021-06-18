Is Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expensive At $126.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 9,289,259 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $126.31 trading at $7.3 or 6.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.71 Billion. That closing price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -51.92% from its 52-week high price of $191.89 and is indicating a premium of 82.1% from its 52-week low price of $22.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.13%, in the last five days UPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $143.64 price level, adding 12.06% to its value on the day. Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 209.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.73% in past 5-day. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) showed a performance of 9.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 Million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $138 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $101 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $190. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.04% for stock’s current value.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $157.47 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.39 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 169.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 175 institutions for Upstart Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Point, LLC is the top institutional holder at UPST for having 13.38 Million shares of worth $1.72 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 17.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 5.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $676.33 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 571483 shares of worth $35.54 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 552.47 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.