Is SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expensive At $17.93? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw 1,059,585 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.93 trading at $0.22 or 1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.95 Million. That closing price of LEDS’s stock is at a discount of -75.35% from its 52-week high price of $31.44 and is indicating a premium of 86.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.24%, in the last five days LEDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $22.99- price level, adding 22.01% to its value on the day. SemiLEDs Corporation’s shares saw a change of 400.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.81% in past 5-day. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) showed a performance of 108.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 119.21 Million shares which calculate 15.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +67.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.32% for stock’s current value.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for SemiLEDs Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LEDS for having 253.06 Thousand shares of worth $1.15 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, which was holding about 19.8 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.27 Thousand.