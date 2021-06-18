Is Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Expensive At $0.67? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 40,573,910 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at -$0.03 or -3.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $523.74 Million. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -407.46% from its 52-week high price of $3.4 and is indicating a premium of 90.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.0661. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 74.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.8%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 11.84% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 248.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.27% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of 17.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.88 Million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54 institutions for Naked Brand Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NAKD for having 331.8 Thousand shares of worth $237.24 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 252.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.4 Thousand.