Is Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), -276.89% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw 1,041,574 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.19 trading at $0.59 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35 Billion. That closing price of MTLS’s stock is at a discount of -276.89% from its 52-week high price of $87.4 and is indicating a premium of 10.48% from its 52-week low price of $20.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 453.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Materialise NV (MTLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days MTLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jun 17 when the stock touched $23.83- price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Materialise NV’s shares saw a change of -57.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) showed a performance of -2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.37 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.87 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $48.63 Million and $49.84 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.1% while estimating it to be 24.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -545% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 118 institutions for Materialise NV that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTLS for having 7.44 Million shares of worth $267.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.95 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.23 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4292340 shares of worth $115.85 Million or 8.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $189.34 Million in the company or a holder of 5.54% of company’s stock.