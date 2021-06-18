Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), -13.17% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.27 trading at -$0.64 or -4.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.52B. That most recent trading price of MGY’s stock is at a discount of -13.17% from its 52-week high price of $16.15 and is indicating a premium of 71.34% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.29%, in the last five days MGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $14.27 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 111.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.02% in past 5-day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) showed a performance of 22.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.97 million shares which calculate 10.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.9% for stock’s current value.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 94.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5,900.00% while that of industry is -0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 550.00% in the current quarter and calculating 583.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.17 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $238.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $82.84 million and $126.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 164.60% while estimating it to be 89.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7700.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.69%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.53% institutions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. EnerVest Limited is the top institutional holder at MGY for having 29.5 million shares of worth $338.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 18.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.45 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.47 million shares of worth $51.33 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.