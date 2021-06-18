Is KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE), -2.38% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw 1,345,414 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.8 trading at $5.9 or 24.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.06 Billion. That closing price of KNBE’s stock is at a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week high price of $30.51 and is indicating a premium of 43.72% from its 52-week low price of $16.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 180.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 422.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.08 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -12.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.17% for stock’s current value.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%