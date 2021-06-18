Is Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expensive At $5.37? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw 4,325,464 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.37 trading at -$0.4 or -6.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.66 Million. That closing price of GLTO’s stock is at a discount of -235.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.99 and is indicating a premium of 16.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 874.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galecto, Inc. (GLTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.93%, in the last five days GLTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $7.80-3 price level, adding 31.15% to its value on the day. Galecto, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.88% in past 5-day. Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) showed a performance of 11.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 139.27 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 174.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +216.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 123.46% for stock’s current value.

Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.6%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Galecto, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at GLTO for having 4.09 Million shares of worth $24.85 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 16.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, which was holding about 2.5 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.17 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 529653 shares of worth $3.22 Million or 2.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 133.33 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $810Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.